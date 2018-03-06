METRO DIGEST || New Schiavoni ad
YOUNGSTOWN
The gubernatorial campaign of state Sen. Joe Schiavoni released a new ad Monday focusing on creating opportunities for future generations.
“As a parent, everything you do is for them. The simple lessons, the big decisions, you want them to succeed,” Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, states in the ad. “But you worry – what opportunities will be there for them?”
The ad, running on various social media platforms, can be seen here:
