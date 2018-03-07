More than 50 people attending tonight's community meeting
YOUNGSTOWN — More than 50 are in attendance for tonight’s Youngstown school board community meeting at New Bethel Baptist Church.
Dennis Kucinich, a Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, attended and discussed the “anti democratic” House Bill 70.
HB 70, enacted in October 2015, put the current academic distress commission in place overseeing school district CEO Krish Mohip. Both are now in place in the city.
