UPDATE | Mohip finalist for superintendent in Boulder, Colo.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is a finalist for a superintendent position in Boulder Valley School District.

Mohip is one of two out-of-state finalists, according to the Boulder Daily Camera newspaper.

"I'm a father of three young children," CEO Krish Mohip said in a Youngstown City Schools news release following The Vindicator's breaking of the story. "Last November, after a third episode of vandalism at my home, I decided I wouldn't be comfortable bringing my family to live with [me] here in Youngstown. That's when I began considering other employment."

During his Youngstown tenure, Mohip has fielded other invitations to apply for superintendent positions and declined them.

"I feel like we've made great strides in the Youngstown City School District over the last nearly two years," he said. "We've seen student growth and put systems in place that have prepared the district to move forward."

In the news release, Mohip said he hasn't resigned from his YCSD CEO position. More interviews are scheduled for later this week in Boulder Valley.

If that board decides to offer him the job, he will have to decide whether to accept the job.