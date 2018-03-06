Mississippi senator resigning April 1
JACKSON, MISS.
Longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi said Monday he will resign because of health problems — triggering what could be a chaotic special election to fill the seat he has held for a generation.
Cochran, who turned 80 in December and has been in poor health, has been a sporadic presence on Capitol Hill in recent months. He stayed home for a month last fall, returning to Washington in October to give Republicans the majority they needed to pass a budget plan. He has since kept a low profile and an aide ever present at his side.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 16, 2017 10:04 a.m.
Senate to confirm Trump budget chief
- September 25, 2017 7:38 p.m.
Girard 3rd Ward councilman resigns
- March 1, 2017 6:50 p.m.
Trump budget hits Coast Guard ship, project of GOP senator
- November 15, 2017 11:15 a.m.
2nd Ohio state lawmaker resigns over inappropriate behavior
- May 24, 2017 midnight
Black caucus: White rep should resign over lynch comment
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.