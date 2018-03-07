Man wounded after shooting on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN — A person was wounded in the hip by a gunshot about 1:05 p.m. today at an East Side home in the 100 block of Lilburne Avenue.
Police said an arrest has yet to be made. Detectives are investigating. The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 5, 2017 10:05 a.m.
Man wounded Sunday at South Side bar
- October 27, 2017 8:28 p.m.
UPDATE | East Side shooting victim dies
- October 27, 2017 3:13 p.m.
Police on scene at East Side shooting
- October 28, 2016 10:32 a.m.
Youngstown police investigating East Florida Avenue shooting
- September 1, 2017 2:28 p.m.
Police investigate shooting on the North Side
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.