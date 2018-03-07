Man wounded after shooting on East Side

March 6, 2018 at 4:25p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A person was wounded in the hip by a gunshot about 1:05 p.m. today at an East Side home in the 100 block of Lilburne Avenue.

Police said an arrest has yet to be made. Detectives are investigating. The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

