Man injured in fire

WARREN

A Palmyra Road Southwest man was taken to an area hospital for burns to his hand that he suffered trying to put out a fire in the kitchen of his home early Monday.

The 4:53 a.m. fire caused about $8,000 of damage to the kitchen, fire Chief Ken Nussle said.

The man was in front of the house when firefighters arrived and put out the fire. Nussle said the man was cooking, but he said he doesn’t know any other circumstances of how the fire started.