Man faces drug and weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A man with prior felony convictions who was driving suspiciously around a Brier Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon was arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Joseph Grove, 31, of East Auburndale Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of driving under suspension, possession of drugs, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Reports said Grove was arrested about 4:20 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue after he was spotted driving to several homes, pulling in the drive, then leaving quickly. Police found a loaded semiautomatic handgun inside a trash can behind the home where Grove was arrested, as well as a pill bottle in his car. Reports said the gun was reported stolen out of Boardman.

Grove has previous convictions for aggravated robbery, breaking and entering, trafficking in drugs and carrying concealed weapons, reports said.