Mahoning elections board rules write-in candidate ineligible

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Board of Elections voted to not permit Brandon J. Kovach to run as a Democratic write-in candidate for county auditor.

Kovach, of Austintown, had filed as a write-in after the board disqualified him as an auditor candidate on the May 8 primary ballot because he didn’t have enough valid signatures on his nominating petitions. Kovach filed petitions with 66 signatures, but only 45 were ruled valid. He needed at least 50 to qualify as a candidate.

The board voted 4-0 today to not permit Kovach to run as a write-in candidate.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com