Mahoning elections board rules write-in candidate ineligible
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Board of Elections voted to not permit Brandon J. Kovach to run as a Democratic write-in candidate for county auditor.
Kovach, of Austintown, had filed as a write-in after the board disqualified him as an auditor candidate on the May 8 primary ballot because he didn’t have enough valid signatures on his nominating petitions. Kovach filed petitions with 66 signatures, but only 45 were ruled valid. He needed at least 50 to qualify as a candidate.
The board voted 4-0 today to not permit Kovach to run as a write-in candidate.
March 7, 2018
February 27, 2018
Two Democrats filed as write-in candidates for Mahoning County auditor
February 16, 2018
Elections board removes Dem county auditor candidate
February 17, 2018
Democratic auditor candidate disqualified from Mahoning County ballot
August 15, 2017
Youngstown school board race shrinks to 3 on ballot seeking 3 seats
