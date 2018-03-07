Local coalition seeks defeat of House Bill 70

YOUNGSTOWN — After two Academic Distress Commission resignations and Youngstown City Schools CEO becoming a finalist for a superintendent position in Boulder, Colo., the Rev. Kenneth Simon, pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church and Community Leaders Coalition on Education member, said defeating House Bill 70 – not the CEO – is the coalition’s goal.

The coalition is composed of local community activists.

“If or when [city schools CEO Krish Mohip] leaves this district [the state will] bring somebody else in to carry out the agenda the architects of HB 70 intended in the first place and that person could be 10 times worse,” the Rev. Mr. Simon said during tonight's Youngstown City School Board of Education House Bill 70 Committee Community Meeting at New Bethel. “It’s not about getting rid of a person, but getting rid of a piece of legislation that is evil and is modern-day slavery.”

