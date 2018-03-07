Howland convenience store robbed today

March 6, 2018 at 11:49p.m.

HOWLAND — A man wearing a Halloween “scream” mask and carrying a knife just before 6 a.m. today robbed the Howland Country Fair store at state Route 46 and King-Graves Road, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The thief escaped with about $100. There was only one customer inside the story. No one was injured, it was reported.

