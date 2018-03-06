Gunman gets cash from Dollar General on McGuffey
Dollar General robbed
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said a man with a gun got away with an undetermined amount of cash about 8:45 p.m. Monday after robbing the Dollar General store at 2981 McGuffey Road.
A police report does not give any more information.
Last week, police responded to robberies at two other East Side drug stores and one on the North Side where cash was taken. Reports did not say if Monday’s robbery was related to those cases.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 9, 2016 9:56 a.m.
Robbery reported at Dollar General on Market Street
- October 6, 2016 12:47 p.m.
Youngstown police looking for man who robbed East Side store
- August 29, 2016 9:15 p.m.
Suspect in Liberty robbery arrested
- February 27, 2018 9:55 a.m.
Youngstown cops look for man who robbed North Side CVS
- February 20, 2018 2:24 p.m.
Boardman police make arrest in dollar store robbery
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.