Gunman gets cash from Dollar General on McGuffey

Dollar General robbed

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man with a gun got away with an undetermined amount of cash about 8:45 p.m. Monday after robbing the Dollar General store at 2981 McGuffey Road.

A police report does not give any more information.

Last week, police responded to robberies at two other East Side drug stores and one on the North Side where cash was taken. Reports did not say if Monday’s robbery was related to those cases.