Girard police seek info on teen runaway

GIRARD

The Girard Police Department is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Xialianna Aubel, 13, to contact the police

She is five feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. Police said she has been listed as a runaway since Feb. 28 and frequents the Girard, Youngstown, Niles and McDonald areas. The Girard police can be contacted at 330-545-0211.