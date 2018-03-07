Forum to address black infant mortality
YOUNGSTOWN — A forum Friday will discuss strategies on how men can work together and in their communities to reduce the infant mortality rate and build awareness of the growing rate of infant deaths in the black community.
The event, “A Community of Committed Men, Protecting Tomorrow’s Future,” is sponsored by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Baby 1st Network and the Global Infant Safe Sleep Center. It will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St.
