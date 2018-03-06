Former ESPN on-air personality files sex harassment lawsuit
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former on-air personality has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was subjected to sexual harassment at ESPN and then fired in retaliation for complaining about it.
Adrienne Lawrence says in the complaint filed in federal court in Connecticut that she was subjected to unwelcome advances from anchor John Buccigross. She says he sent her unsolicited shirtless photos and used inappropriate nicknames for her.
ESPN says it conducted an investigation into the allegations and they are without merit.
The lawsuit filed Sunday also describes an atmosphere in which male employees openly watch pornography on their computers and kept “scorecards” naming female colleagues they are targeting for sex.
Lawrence filed a complaint against the Bristol, Connecticut-based cable television sports giant last summer with the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.
