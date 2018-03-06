Fixing station's roof

NILES

Roof repairs at the downtown fire station have forced the city to temporarily relocate firefighter sleeping and living quarters to the Scope Senior Citizens Center on East State Street until Monday.

Ed Stredney, service director, said all of SCOPE’s day and evening activities have been moved during that week to the Niles Wellness Center in Waddell Park. Stredney said the only exception will be the AARP tax-preparation service, which will be conducted as scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the senior center.

Repair of the fire station roof had been intermittent for several months, but last week’s heavy rainfall forced firefighters to use buckets and plastic sheets to stem the cascade of water into the station’s dining area and day room, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.