Closed to traffic
YOUNGSTOWN
Commerce Street between Hazel Street and Wick Avenue is closed to through traffic for about three weeks.
Traffic, particularly westbound, will be maintained intermittently during this time. The street will be opened to local traffic.
Work is being done to Commerce Street as part of the Phelps Street project to replace duct banks and a sewer line. Detours will be posted.
