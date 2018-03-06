Closed to traffic

March 6, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Commerce Street between Hazel Street and Wick Avenue is closed to through traffic for about three weeks.

Traffic, particularly westbound, will be maintained intermittently during this time. The street will be opened to local traffic.

Work is being done to Commerce Street as part of the Phelps Street project to replace duct banks and a sewer line. Detours will be posted.

