Child-endangering plea

WARREN

Melissa A. Altenburg, 40, of Tod Avenue Southwest, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday after pleading guilty to a felony child-endangering charge in Trumbull County Common Pleas court.

The charge was filed because her daughter told her several times that Altenburg’s son, Richard O. Robson, 19, of the Tod Avenue address, was sexually assaulting her, and Altenburg did nothing about it.

Robson was sentenced in January to 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of rape against the girl.