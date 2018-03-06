Child-endangering plea

March 6, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WARREN

Melissa A. Altenburg, 40, of Tod Avenue Southwest, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday after pleading guilty to a felony child-endangering charge in Trumbull County Common Pleas court.

The charge was filed because her daughter told her several times that Altenburg’s son, Richard O. Robson, 19, of the Tod Avenue address, was sexually assaulting her, and Altenburg did nothing about it.

Robson was sentenced in January to 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of rape against the girl.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500