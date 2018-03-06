Boardman police, FBI seek Huntington Bank robber
BOARDMAN
Township police and the FBI are looking for a suspect who robbed a Huntington Bank on South Avenue about 11 a.m.
Police describe him as a black male, about 6 feet tall, weighing 180 lbs.
Police said the man approached a counter at the bank and handed over a note stating that he wanted $50 and $100 bills and did not want anyone to get hurt.
The man then fled northbound on foot, and left behind a hat and sunglasses, police said.
