Boardman police, FBI seek Huntington Bank robber

March 6, 2018 at 12:50p.m.

BOARDMAN

Township police and the FBI are looking for a suspect who robbed a Huntington Bank on South Avenue about 11 a.m.

Police describe him as a black male, about 6 feet tall, weighing 180 lbs.

Police said the man approached a counter at the bank and handed over a note stating that he wanted $50 and $100 bills and did not want anyone to get hurt.

The man then fled northbound on foot, and left behind a hat and sunglasses, police said.

