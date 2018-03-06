Agenda Wednesday
Agenda Wednesday
Liberty Township trustees, 1 p.m., county engineer’s office, 650 N. River Road NE, Warren.
Lowellville Village Council, 6:30 p.m., special meeting, city hall, 140 E. Liberty St.
McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by council meeting, Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.
Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., caucus room 11, municipal building, 6 Elm St.
Warren City Council, 4 p.m., council caucus room, municipal justice building, 141 South St. SE.
Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 5, 2018 midnight
Agenda Tuesday
- March 7, 2017 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- February 26, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
- December 6, 2016 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- July 11, 2017 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.