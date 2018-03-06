Agenda Wednesday

Liberty Township trustees, 1 p.m., county engineer’s office, 650 N. River Road NE, Warren.

Lowellville Village Council, 6:30 p.m., special meeting, city hall, 140 E. Liberty St.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by council meeting, Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., caucus room 11, municipal building, 6 Elm St.

Warren City Council, 4 p.m., council caucus room, municipal justice building, 141 South St. SE.

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

