Youngstown teen killed in Cleveland over the weekend

March 5, 2018 at 5:16p.m.

CLEVELAND — A Youngstown teen was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Cleveland.

Destiny Brown, 17, of Atkinson Avenue, was killed in a shooting about 12:20 a.m. Friday, according to Cleveland police. She was found shot in a car at East 169th St. and Lake Shore Boulevard.

Officers who responded tried to revive her before she was taken to University Hospital, where she died over the weekend.

Reports said the car was hit by gunfire several times.

