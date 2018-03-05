Wrong-way driver subdued by patrol
Staff report
VIENNA TOWNSHIP
A Columbus man who police say was driving the wrong way on state Route 11 in Vienna Township was arrested early Sunday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post after the driver fled when police tried to stop him and a pursuit ensued.
The OSHP reported that the driver, Richard Kreager, 35, under the influence of narcotics, lost control of his vehicle and became disabled in the median. The incident occurred at 4:39 a.m. When troopers removed Kreager, 6 feet 3 inches inches tall and weighing 315 pounds, from his vehicle he resisted arrested forcing the trooper to use his stun gun to subdue Kreager, after which he was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment. Charges against the driver are pending.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 4, 2018 5:35 p.m.
Patrol use stun gun to subdue 315-lb. wrong-way driver
- April 18, 2017 11:30 a.m.
Youngstown man faces charge of assaulting state trooper
- April 19, 2017 midnight
City man faces charge of assaulting state trooper
- July 4, 2017 6:06 p.m.
Patrol cites alcohol as factor in crash on State Route 82 today in Vienna
- June 23, 2017 1:34 p.m.
Man faces drunken-driving charges after arrest in Girard
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.