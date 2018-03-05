Wrong-way driver subdued by patrol

Staff report

VIENNA TOWNSHIP

A Columbus man who police say was driving the wrong way on state Route 11 in Vienna Township was arrested early Sunday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post after the driver fled when police tried to stop him and a pursuit ensued.

The OSHP reported that the driver, Richard Kreager, 35, under the influence of narcotics, lost control of his vehicle and became disabled in the median. The incident occurred at 4:39 a.m. When troopers removed Kreager, 6 feet 3 inches inches tall and weighing 315 pounds, from his vehicle he resisted arrested forcing the trooper to use his stun gun to subdue Kreager, after which he was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment. Charges against the driver are pending.