Vindicator 85th Regional Spelling Bee Saturday March 10th
YOUNGSTOWN — The Vindicator's 85th Regional Spelling Bee will take place on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.
Forty-six top spellers from public, parochial, private, and home schools will vie in The Vindicator's 85th Regional Spelling Bee to represent the Mahoning Valley at the national bee.
The event will take place in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on the campus of Youngstown State University.
RELATED: Returning School Champions cram for 85th Vindicator Bee
RELATED: Boardman speller, like her mom, makes beeline for Vindicator contest
