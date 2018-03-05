Vindicator 85th Regional Spelling Bee Saturday March 10th

BREAKING: Vettori will go to trial; could face additional charges

Photo by William D. Lewis | Nick DeBucci, Springfield Intermediate School student, will battle 45 other participants in the 85th Vindicator Regional Spelling Bee at 9 a.m Saturday in Youngstown State University's Kilcawley Center. Photo by William D. Lewis - The Vindicator.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Vindicator's 85th Regional Spelling Bee will take place on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

Forty-six top spellers from public, parochial, private, and home schools will vie in The Vindicator's 85th Regional Spelling Bee to represent the Mahoning Valley at the national bee.

The event will take place in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on the campus of Youngstown State University.

