Vettori will go to trial; could face additional charges

CLEVELAND — Judge Diane Vettori of Mahoning County Area Court in Sebring, charged with stealing at least $96,200 from the home of a woman whose estate she represented, will go to trial and could face additional charges.

That development came out today during a hearing in federal court, where Judge Vettori confirmed she is rejecting a plea agreement she had signed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian McDonough said the investigation into the case has been reopened, and the government will be proceeding against Vettori via indictment. He also said the investigation could result in additional “defendant or defendants” in the case, as well as additional charges against Vettori.

U.S. District Court Judge Dan Aaron Polster asked Judge Vettori to confirm she understood this, telling her, “Once you go this route, there’s no turning back.”

Judge Vettori faces charges of mail fraud, structuring cash deposits and making false statements to law-enforcement officers.

A filing in U.S. District Court accuses Judge Vettori, of Canfield, of stealing at least $96,200 from the Glenwood Avenue property of Dolores Falgiani after Falgiani died in March 2016. She also is accused of depositing that money in a way that avoided federal reporting requirements and of lying to FBI agents when confronted about the matter.

Judge Vettori is prohibited from hearing cases while her case is pending, per the Ohio Supreme Court.

Judge Polster granted a continuance.

The next court date is scheduled for June 7, although it could be sooner if an indictment comes down before then.