TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Marcella R. Pruitt, 46, of 561 W. Chalmers Ave., Youngstown, and Jamal A. Bullock, 45, of P.O. Box 901, Leavittsburg.

Celeste A. Shamrock, 22, of 1774 Irene Ave., Warren, and Kenneth D. Brainard, 24, of 165 S. Cleveland Ave., Niles.

Kathleen R. Hallstrom, 31, of 1922 Kinsman Road, North Bloomfield, and Thomas Finklea, 50, of same.

John J. Kulesza, 59, of 516 W. Broad St., Newton Falls, and Kim M. Kulesza, 61, of same.

Lucas A. Wentling, 22, of 259 Perkinswood NE Apt. C15, Warren, and Carrie L. Kiester, 22, of same.

Kevin R. Hogue, 31, of 8445 Old Farm Trail NE, Warren, and Jenna R. Waid, 31, of same.

Jordyn M. Kolesar, 26, of 348 W. State St., Niles, and Dylan L. Taylor, 25, of 1805 Cardigan St., Niles.

Jason E. Dess, 46, of 4905 Cooper Road, Lowellville, and Jennifer A. Best, 45, of 645 Scott St., Hubbard.

Megan K. Perrino, 21, of 404 W. Federal St., Niles, and Logan M. Keney, 21, of same.

Amanda M. Reppart, 19, of 8288 Main St., Kinsman, and Charles N. Smith, 19, of same.

Charles G. Habib III, 23, of 605 Trumbull Ave. Lot 16, Girard, and Alexis A. Lewis, 19, of same.

Jon N. Escobar, 25, of 3640 U.S. Route 422, Southington, and Nastisha A. Milone, 25, of same.

Joanna L. McGraw, 31, of 3157 Youngs-town Kingsville Road, Cortland, and Donald N. Jones III, 41, of same.

Richard J. Lawton, 23, of 3846 Crestview Ave. SE, Warren, and Allison J. Daehn, 22, of 543 Laurelwood Drive, Warren.

Karmel R. Hamilton, 28, of 1200 Roberts Ave. NW, Warren, and Matthew M. Pugh, 34, of 3187 Orchard Ave., Warren.

Theodore M. Bower, 32, of 1381 Mahoning Ave., Warren, and Renae C. Lichty, 21, of same.

Brian M. Milligan, 38, of 680 Woodbine Ave., SE, Warren, and Helena V. Cartright, 39, of same.

Ciera S. Cline-Greathouse, 30, of 570 Fairfield Ave. NE, Warren, and Justin A. Pugh, 28, of same.

Steve G. Kish, 21, of 355 Reo Drive NW, Warren, and Austa-Kaleca M. Scott, 19, of same.

Jacob K. Mechling, 23, of 570 N. Loveless St., Youngstown, and Shania N. Johnson, 19, of 5469 Burnett Road, Leavittsburg.

Terrance J. Barnes, 71, of 588 Ruth Drive, Hubbard, and Linda L. Barnes, 69, of same.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Clyde Brewer et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. B S Land LLC et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kelly Newberry et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Marketta Gunther et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Angela C. Hadden et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Bianca Bushnell et al, tax foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. David Frye et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Don Thompson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Phillip B. Mozzillo et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Donna M. Tamburro et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gladys Vaughn et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mark R. Yauger et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Cynthia Rounds et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Randy R. Smearman et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Anthony R. Giuliano et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mohammad Rashid et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James O. Provitt Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joseph A. Carillio et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Vontisue Patterson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David Landis et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Brian A. Krause et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Vicki S. Felesky et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mary Ellen DeRose et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jesse F.T. Mettler et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Arthur N. Einzig et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Phoenix Capital XXXV LLC et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gary A. Kostalek et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Lori A. Burk et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ingersoll Financial Midwest Land Trust et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mark L. Lee et al, foreclosure.

Sun West Mortgage Co. v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Michael J. Herron et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Christina M. Neeley et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Dorothy Stefan et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Emily P. Lazzio et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Angeline Tinsley et al, foreclosure.

DDR Walks at Highwood Preserve I LLC v. PFF Real Estate Co. LLC et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Kristina J. Reider, other civil.

Katrina Harsch v. New York Marine and General Insurance Co. et al, other civil.

Alan J. Shapiro Co. LPA v. Helen Hancock, other civil.

Chemical Bank NA v. Robert P. Razum Jr., other civil.

Caren A. Painter et al v. Pat Meloni et al, other civil.

Andrew Sheely et al v. Don Denno et al, other civil.

Marilyn Sloan v. Max A. Malkoff et al, other civil.

In the Matter of the Disposition of Evidence v. Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, other civil.

Steven E. Valley et al v. Lisa M. Kovacs, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Michele Rossi, other civil.

Progressive Preferred Insurance Co. v. Jon P. Moretti, other civil.

Travelers Indemnity Co. v. Air Vent Inc., other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Patrick Cordier, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Angela Giuliano, other civil.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Nikeishan L. Pruitt, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Gregory Frost, other civil.

Sherry Horvath et al v. William R. Steines DMD et al, other torts.

Donna Newman et al v. Jeffrey Collins et al, other torts.

Mercedes P. Heinselman v. Hailey L. Dando et al, other torts.

Blagoy Callow et al v. Brandon D. Kalas et al, other torts.

Laura Hall-Robinson v. Progressive et al, other torts.

Lavertta McCoy v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, workers’ compensation.

Ian V. Gordon v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, workers’ compensation.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. John C. Osburn, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Janice E. Kennedy, money.

Farmers National Bank v. Elaine J. Love et al, money.

NTI Enterprises LTD v. Dental Products and Services Inc. et al, money.

Bank of America NA v. George S. Balut, money.

Bank of America NA v. Norman L. Jarome, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. James Augusta, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Southside Environmental Group LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Lutrenia Benson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Steiner Steel LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Carleena N. Lane, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Pennmar Inc., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Connie L. Goranitis, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Allyson Yoder, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Dawn M. Bowers, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Loria Mathews-Ragozzine, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Tamara George, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Courtney N. Danko, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. John D. Bratton, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Joseph P. Smith, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Russell E. Cornell Jr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Stephen Simpson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Extreme Excavating and Landscape LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. A&A Construction Inc., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. George S. Slusher Sr., money.

Sam Lamancusa v. Clive H. Harbin et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. CSX Transportation Inc. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Walter Turner Jr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Sharon R. Anderson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Iris P. Rosa et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Teri L. Givens et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Tiffany D. Hughes et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ali Mufleh et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Michelle A. Williams et al, foreclosure.

Mortgage Research Center LLC v. Mark M. Goldberg et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Terisa M. Slater et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Tamara K. Sayers et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Timothy M. Harrigan et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. George E. Nemitz Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Synchrony Bank v. Joe Meyers, other civil.

Ohio Civil Service Employees Association v. Trumbull County Engineer, other civil.

Calif Real Estate Holding v. Inspiring Minds, other civil.

Kirila Fire Training Facilities Inc. v. Charles E. Pickard Jr., other civil.

Carl Browne v. Auto Warehousing Co. et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Aubrey L. Coffee, other civil.

Collins Asset Group LLC v. Betty J. McNeal, other civil.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Joshua R. Stefanik, other civil.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Judy A. Bowen, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Cory Gordon, other civil.

David DeJulia v. Lory Patrick, other civil.

Cach LLC v. John Garzanich, other civil.

Cach LLC v. Louis Champney, other civil.

State Ex Rel Anthony P. Vigorito v. Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Kevin Hickman, other civil.

Debbie Bernard v. Donald Whitehair, other torts.

Theresa Cappitte-Arnold v. Yajnik Living Trust et al, other torts.

Brenda Kerr v. Western Reserve Group, other torts.

Drake Nommay v. ABF Freight System Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Addie M. Smith v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Delores Brazzle v. Trumbull County CSEA et al, workers’ compensation.

Darlene M. Mask v. Ranstad North America Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Janice Torbet v. Trumbull Correctional Institution et al, workers’ compensation.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Miguel Chavez, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. John Lutz, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Vanessa L. Stiles, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Carl Boggs, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Michele L. Rossi, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Craig D. Gordon, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Natasha Lowery, money.

Harvest Credit Management VII LLC v. Paula M. Balent, money.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Matthew J. Bufwack, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Noel Winford and Deymonne Winford.

April L. Lambert and Eric E. Lambert.

Justin Schuster and Michelle Schuster.

Stephanie A. Kountz and Arthur R. Kountz.

Ronald Hartman Jr. and Michele Hartman.

Patricia Naples and Michael Naples.

Christine E. Costianes and John P. Costianes.

Brooke A. Walker and Randy A. Walker.

Melissa S. Humphrey-Gee and Adam E. Gee.

Colleen F. Adamski and Ted Adamski.

Shannon Speerbrecher and Russell Speerbrecher.

Tina M. West and Willis R. West.

Lisa J. Parish and Michael J. Parish.

Teresa M. Yeater and Gary L. Yeater.

Roger K. Garris and Bethany A. Garris.

Divorces Asked

Maria J. Klasic v. Michael Klasic.

Sarah Bumbico v. Larry Bumbico.

Byron Drummond v. Sheila Drummond.

James Mateyko Jr. v. Debra L. Mateyko.

Christine Arbuckle v. Earl Arbuckle.

Bernard Herbert v. Christina Herbert.

Sean T. Gregory v. Stephanie Gregory.

Samantha J. Gualandi v. Katherine E. Gualandi.

Haley Miller v. Jeremiah Miller.

Robin G. Humphrey v. Robert R. Humphrey.

Danny Salmons v. Carol J. Salmons.

Tina M. Karr v. Todd M. Karr.

Darlene G. Parker v. Robert H. Parker.

Lyndee Webster-Dent v. Patrick Dent.

Delshawn L. Dansler v. Conchetta Vogle.

Angela Daniels v. Mark Daniels.