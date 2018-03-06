Top-seeded boys basketball teams from McDonald, South Range fall
South Range and McDonald, two state-ranked and top-seeded boys basketball teams, were upset in district semifinals on Monday night.
Fourth-seeded Canton Central Catholic beat top-seeded South Range 46-42 in a Division III district semifinal at Salem High School.
Fourth-seeded Western Reserve beat top-seeded McDonald 54-52 in a Division IV district semifinal at the Canton Fieldhouse. Kade Hilles scored the winning basket on a floater with 6.7 seconds to play and the Blue Devils missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
In other district semifinals, top-seeded LaBrae beat Garfield 76-24 at Warren Harding High School and top-seeded Cornerstone Christian beat Warren JFK 72-56 at Grand Valley High School.
