Struthers football standout pleads guilty to assault

STRUTHERS — A Struthers football standout accused of hitting a juvenile and dousing him in maple syrup pleaded guilty to assault today in Struthers Municipal Court.

Nathan Richards, 18, faced multiple charges following a November party at which he was filmed slapping at least one person and covering him in maple syrup.

City Prosecutor John Zomoida agreed to dismiss all other charges in exchange for the plea.

Judge Dominic R. Leone imposed a sentence of time served plus three years probation and up to $300 in restitution.

Richards served eight days in jail, including six leading up to today after the judge revoked his bond due to a failed drug test.

Richard will undergo random drug testing and receive counseling as terms of his probation.