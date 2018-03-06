Schiavoni releases new gubernatorial ad
For Them. by Joe Schiavoni for Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN — The gubernatorial campaign of state Sen. Joe Schiavoni released a new ad today focusing on creating opportunities for future generations.
“As a parent, everything you do is for them. The simple lessons, the big decisions, you want them to succeed,” Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, states in the ad. “But you worry - what opportunities will be there for them?”
The ad, running on various social media platforms.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 6, 2018 midnight
New Schiavoni ad
- February 4, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Schiavoni: No plans to get out of governor's race
- September 1, 2017 midnight
- January 21, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Schiavoni says his path to victory depends on Mahoning Valley
- January 2, 2018 9:41 a.m.
Schiavoni names Dodd as gubernatorial running mate
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.