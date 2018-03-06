Schiavoni releases new gubernatorial ad

March 5, 2018 at 4:55p.m.

For Them. by Joe Schiavoni for Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN — The gubernatorial campaign of state Sen. Joe Schiavoni released a new ad today focusing on creating opportunities for future generations.

“As a parent, everything you do is for them. The simple lessons, the big decisions, you want them to succeed,” Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, states in the ad. “But you worry - what opportunities will be there for them?”

The ad, running on various social media platforms.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500