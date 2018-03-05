Pro-gun rally set

March 5, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Gun Owners organization and Ohio Carry are co-sponsoring a rally for gun rights at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Ohio Statehouse grounds, said Christopher Dorr, director of Ohio Gun Owners.

Dorr said there is ample parking nearby.

The purpose of the rally is to rebut people who support the anti-gun movement. “It’s time for gun owners to unite. This is our opportunity to come together,” Dorr said.

