Power still out for some Trumbull County folks
WARREN — FirstEnergy customers in Trumbull County are experiencing power outages this evening, 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reported.
Ohio Edison reported more than 3,000 customers without power, with more than 900 of them in Trumbull. Power is expected to return by or shortly after midnight in Lordstown, Newton Falls and Warren.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 3, 2018 4:02 p.m.
Power outages still reported in Trumbull, Mahoning counties after Thursday storm
- March 2, 2018 9:58 a.m.
Trumbull hit hardest with power outage today; map link here
- July 7, 2017 1:55 p.m.
More than 1,000 customers without power after semi hits utility pole in Liberty
- December 4, 2017 1:23 p.m.
5,360 customers in Trumbull County are without power
- June 19, 2017 7:24 p.m.
UPDATE | Power restored to many; some Youngstown customers still in the dark
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.