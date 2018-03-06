Power still out for some Trumbull County folks

March 5, 2018 at 11:42p.m.

WARREN — FirstEnergy customers in Trumbull County are experiencing power outages this evening, 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reported.

Ohio Edison reported more than 3,000 customers without power, with more than 900 of them in Trumbull. Power is expected to return by or shortly after midnight in Lordstown, Newton Falls and Warren.

