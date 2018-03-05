Power slowly coming back 3 days after nor’easter

BOSTON (AP) — Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor’easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel classes.

Residents from Virginia to Massachusetts faced a massive cleanup Monday following the storm, which was blamed for nine deaths, including two children struck by trees. Utility crews worked around the clock to restore power to the affected areas, as nearly 300,000 struggled without electricity. At the height of the storm, more than 2 million homes and businesses were without electricity.

Three days after the storm, some residents were still unsure when they could return to their homes.

Even as the cleanup is underway, another storm is predicted to hit the region in the middle of the week. But National Weather Service meteorologist Lenore Correia, in Taunton, Massachusetts, said last week’s storm and this week’s weather system aren’t comparable.

“It’s going to be completely different,” Correia said. “There’s going to be a lot more snow over a wider area.”

She said the winds this week will not be as strong, and the risk of coastal flooding is minimal right now, although that could change. Correia said the forecast is for 8 to 12 inches of snow west of Boston and south into Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The NWS said the Mid-Atlantic states will likely see some precipitation starting late Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. A winter storm watch has been issued for northern New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley and Pocono regions of Pennsylvania.