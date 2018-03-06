Poland residents asked for input into school district's future
POLAND — After receiving a performance audit of the district from the state auditor’s office, the school board wants the public’s input on a plan for the district’s future.
At a special meeting tonight, district officials discussed the performance audit, released last week, which recommends a number of steps to avoid a projected $4.8 million deficit in fiscal year 2022.
The recommendations include closing two schools – Dobbins and Union – and cutting the equivalent of 18.5 full-time staff positions. If all 15 of the auditor’s recommendations were adopted, the audit estimates a cost savings of $1.6 million.
The board has scheduled a community forum for 7 p.m. next Monday at the high-school auditorium after a board work session at 6 p.m.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
