Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was arrested and is accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards on Sunday night, Los Angeles police said.

Terry Bryant, 47, was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft, said Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman.

"After some brief time apart, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited. They celebrated the reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out Burger," McDormand's publicist, Simon Halls, told The Associated Press.

McDormand received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

The Oscar statuette was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party, authorities said. Bryant had a ticket for the event, Herrera said.

Bryant was stopped as he was leaving the Governors Ball after a photographer took his picture holding the trophy, police said.

The photographer didn't recognize him as a winner and began following Bryant. When he was confronted, Bryant handed back the statuette without a fight, police said.