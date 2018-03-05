YSU women's basketball falls to Green Bay

The YSU women's basketball team is playing today in the Horizon League semifinals vs. Green Bay. Tipoff was at 1 p.m.

Vindicator reporter Brian Dzenis is tweeting live from the game in Detroit. See @Brian_Dzenis.

We will post updates from him on here as well.

Here is our preview story to today's big matchup.

2:42pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: YSU falls to Green Bay, 66-45. The Penguins finish the year at 16-15."

2:33pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: 58-40 Green Bay with 4:19 left to play"

2:19pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: For the third time in three games against Green Bay, YSU had a rough third quarter and the Phoenix lead 47-33 with 10 minutes left to play."

2:14pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: Green Bay has outscored YSU 20-5 this quarter and have a 43-33 lead."

2:11pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: Natalie Myers hits a 3 and Sarah Cash got a layup and YSU trails 37-33."

2:05pm - "Brian_Dzenis: Green Bay is on a 13-2 run going back to the second quarter. Phoenix lead 32-28 and YSU coach John Barnes calls timeout."

2:01pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: Allie LeClaire hits a layup and Green Bay ties the game at 28-28."

1:45pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: Now comes the real test — the third quarter — YSU has scored 8 points across two third quarters against Green Bay this season."

1:43pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: Green Bay is on a 7-2 run, but YSU leads the nationally ranked Phoenix at halftime, 28-26."

1:37pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: Lordstown's Sarah Cash gets an and-1 bucket and YSU lead's 26-19."

1:30pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: YSU is smaller than Green Bay at every position yet is outrebounding the Phoenix 14-11. YSU leads 23-17"

1:21pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: YSU leads 16-10 after one. Indiya Benjamin has 7 points for the Penguins. Sarah Cash, Nikki Arbanas and Chelsea Olson each have a 3."

1:19pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: YSU leads Green Bay 16-10 with 21 seconds left in the quarter. Penguins are 4 of 7 from 3 and have done well at rebounding and slowing the game down."

1:10pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: YSU has a 10-4 lead with 4:13 left in the first. YSU has a 7-1 advantage on the glass."

1:05pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: Indiya Benjamin gets YSU's first bucket with a 3 and follows up with a layup. 5-2 YSU."

1:01pm - "@Brian_Dzenis: Should YSU topple the top seed, the Penguins will face the winner of IUPUI and Wright State, which tips off after this game"