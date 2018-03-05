METRO DIGEST | Austintown plans safety summit for schools

Library adjusts hours at Austintown branch

AUSTINTOWN

Hours will be adjusted at the Austintown branch library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, to accommodate a half-day staff training session Wednesday. The library will be closed in the morning and will open for business from 1 to 9 p.m. that day.

Saturday is Pi Day

Canfield

The Academy of the Arts students at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, will host the second annual Pi Day Trail Run Challenge on Saturday. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m.

The cost is $25, if registered in advance, and $30 the day of the race. A free pie will be given to anyone that finishes the race. Advance registration information can be found at runsignup.com/QuickReg/43563.

Tax assistance

NEWTON FALLS

The Regional Income Tax Agency will host Taxpayer Assistance Day for all Newton Falls residents from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13 at the Annex Building, 419 N. Center St.

Summit for safety set in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown schools scheduled a safety summit for 6:30 p.m. March 12 in the Fitch High School auditorium, 4560 Falcon Drive. Administrators will cover current safety measures in the schools.

Families are encouraged to attend and give suggestions for further safety measures. Township police also will be available to take questions.

Poland class grants

POLAND

Poland Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $6,800 in classroom grants this year.

The foundation this year awarded the first Tickets for Technology grants for projects that improve the student-to-device ratio.

The tech grants will help provide robotics equipment to high-school and middle-school students.

Other grants will benefit a math program at Union Elementary; provide math curriculum materials and access to online programming for students with disabilities at the middle school; provide multisensory materials for special needs high-school students; and provide documents containing key documents to 10th-grade history students, according to a news release.

Awards in Boardman

BOARDMAN

Township residents Bill and Karen Veri are the recipients of this year’s Boardman Civic Association’s Community Service Award.

The couple has donated $270,000 to the Spartan Stadium project, making them the largest sole contributor.

Karen Veri accepted the award Feb. 22 at an awards dinner at Boardman Park’s Lariccia Family Community Center.

liberty

The township trustees will attend an annual meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Trumbull County Engineers office, 650 N. River Road, Warren.