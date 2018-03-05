Youngstown junior students take SAT on Wednesday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools high-school juniors’ college readiness will be assessed Wednesday, when they take the SAT.

Freshmen and sophomores will not have school that day. Seniors who regularly attend Choffin Career and Technical Center for a half-day will spend the full day at Choffin on Wednesday.

Senior students who do not attend Choffin will remain at their home school to complete other course work and senior activities.

Juniors attending East, Chaney, Youngstown Early College and Mahoning County high schools as well as the school district’s Virtual Academy, will begin the paper and pencil SAT immediately after breakfast Wednesday. The test is expected to take up to four hours after which the 11th-graders will return to their regular school schedules.

YEC students will be bused to school that day where they also will be fed breakfast.