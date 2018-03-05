BREAKING: Vettori will go to trial; could face additional charges

Indiana officers honor slain deputy shot during chase

March 5, 2018 at 10:21a.m.

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — Dozens of police officers have saluted the flag-draped body of a slain central Indiana sheriff’s deputy as it was taken from a hospital to a coroner’s office.

Scores of police vehicles and motorcycles escorted the hearse carrying Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett’s body Monday morning from St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis to the Marion County coroner’s office.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen announced on Facebook early Monday that the married father of two young children had died. He was shot Friday during a chase in Lebanon, about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis, and he was kept alive so his organs could be donated.

A 21-year-old man is jailed on a preliminary murder charge in Pickett’s killing.

