Former MVSD engineer seeks back pay, sick-leave pay

WARREN — Anthony Vigorito of Niles, former chief engineer and former plant operations manager with the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, has filed legal action seeking $26,521 in back pay and sick leave pay.

Vigorito, 42, was sentenced to one year of probation Dec. 4 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to attempted forgery, criminal noncompliance with the state’s safe-drinking-water law and tampering with records, all misdemeanors.

Vigorito originally had been indicted on six felonies – two counts each of forgery, criminal noncompliance and tampering with records in connection to training certificates he issued to Youngstown Water Department employees.

