UPDATE | Ex-Trump aide now says he'll probably cooperate with Mueller

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg says that he'll probably end up cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller after all.

Nunberg has been giving television interviews in which he says he will defy a subpoena and refuse to appear before a grand jury.

In a reversal, Nunberg tells The Associated Press in an interview tonight that, in the end, he's likely "going to end up cooperating with them."

Nunberg tells the AP that he's angry about being asked to share his email conversations with a long list of ex-campaign aides, and he says he doesn't think the subpoena is fair and that he'd like Mueller's team to narrow its scope of inquiry.

7:06 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Trump campaign aide promised to defy a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller and unloaded on President Donald Trump and his campaign in a series of stunning interviews Monday.

Sam Nunberg said he thinks Mueller may already have incriminating evidence on Trump directly, although he would not say what that evidence might be. He also said the president probably knew about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his top campaign staff and a team of Russians.

Shortly after he lobbed that allegation, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders rebuffed him during the White House press briefing.

"I definitely think he doesn't know that for sure because he's incorrect. As we've said many times before, there was no collusion with the Trump campaign," Sanders said. "He hasn't worked at the White House, so I certainly can't speak to him or the lack of knowledge that he clearly has."

Nunbert also said he thinks former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page worked with the Kremlin. "I believe that Carter Page was colluding with the Russians," Nunberg said on CNN. "That Carter Page is a weird dude."

Page called Nunberg's accusations "laughable" in a comment to The Associated Press.

Page also has figured in the Russia investigation. The Justice Department and FBI obtained a secret warrant in October 2016 to monitor his communications. His activities during the presidential campaign that raised concerns included a July 2016 trip to Moscow.

Nunberg did not respond to requests for comment from the AP. A spokesman for the special counsel's office declined comment.