BREAKING: Vettori will go to trial; could face additional charges

Commerce Street between Hazel and Wick closed for 3 weeks

March 5, 2018 at 11:27a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Commerce Street between Hazel Street and Wick Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning today for about three weeks.

Traffic, particularly westbound, will be maintained intermittently during this time. The street will be opened to local traffic.

Work is being done to Commerce Street as part of the Phelps Street project to replace duct banks and a sewer line.

Detours will be posted.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900