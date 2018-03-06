Canfield students get hands-on job experience
CANFIELD — Students at Canfield High School are gaining hands-on experience through an internship program that connects them with employers.
Senior Connor Dye credits his internship at the Lake Shore Medical Center with his success in getting a full-ride scholarship to John Carroll University for pre-medical studies, and entrance to the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine as long as he maintains a 3.0 GPA for his undergraduate degree.
The program “made me realize I really want to go into medicine. I hope everyone gets the chance to have those realizations themselves,” he said.
Teacher Angela Alexandrides and Renee English, Media Relations, developed the program, which debuted this semester. English said they focused on creating a program to help students with post-high-school pursuits.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- March 5, 2018 11:24 p.m.
Canfield High students gain experience through internships
- April 28, 2017 midnight
Fitch junior to be Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders
- April 13, 2017 12:08 a.m.
Canfield signs agreement with Caribbean medical school
- April 12, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Canfield schools agree to joint medical studies with Caribbean nation
- February 4, 2017 midnight
Career opportunities available for minority youths
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.