Canfield students get hands-on job experience

CANFIELD — Students at Canfield High School are gaining hands-on experience through an internship program that connects them with employers.

Senior Connor Dye credits his internship at the Lake Shore Medical Center with his success in getting a full-ride scholarship to John Carroll University for pre-medical studies, and entrance to the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine as long as he maintains a 3.0 GPA for his undergraduate degree.

The program “made me realize I really want to go into medicine. I hope everyone gets the chance to have those realizations themselves,” he said.

Teacher Angela Alexandrides and Renee English, Media Relations, developed the program, which debuted this semester. English said they focused on creating a program to help students with post-high-school pursuits.

