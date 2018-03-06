Box cutter boxes in Austintown student
AUSTINTOWN — A high-school student was issued a court summons after a box cutter fell out of his bookbag during a “soft” lockdown at Austintown schools on Feb. 23, police said.
Tyler Sims, 18, of Huntmere Avenue, was arraigned this afternoon in Mahoning County Area Court. He faces a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
According to the police report, Sims said the box cutter was used at his job, and he was unaware it was in his bookbag. Austintown Intermediate and Fitch High schools were placed on lockdown after threatening notes were found in an intermediate classroom, police said.
