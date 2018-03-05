Arrest in city’s 1st homicide of ’18 pending
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Police say an arrest and charges are pending in connection with Saturday’s shooting death that occurred at 3:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on Youngstown’s West Side. Law-enforcement officials describe the shooting as a homicide.
In a brief press release issued late Saturday, police said that Brandon Wareham was shot in his car in the driveway of 149 Rhoda Ave. off Mahoning Avenue. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he died.
If the Mahoning County coroner rules Wareham’s death a homicide, it would be the first in the city this year. Calls to the coroner’s office were not returned at press time.
The 26th and last homicide of 2017 in Youngstown occurred Dec. 21. There were four homicides in Youngstown at this time in 2017.
