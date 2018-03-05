Alabama’s ‘Bloody Sunday’ racial violence of 1965 is remembered
Associated Press
SELMA, ALA.
Several members of Congress joined civil-rights activists and others Sunday afternoon for the annual commemoration of a day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.
A bipartisan group including Rep. John Lewis of Georgia led the crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge. It was to recall “Bloody Sunday,” when voting-rights protesters were attacked by police as they attempted to cross the bridge.
“It’s very meaningful to come back here, to come back to this historic site and be here with so many wonderful people. It’s a beautiful day here today in Selma,” Lewis said as he was surrounded by his peers, the Selma Times-Journal reported.
Lewis, then a young organizer, was among those injured then. That violence set the stage for the Selma-to-Montgomery march, which helped build support for congressional approval of the Voting Rights Act months later.
Sen. Kamala Harris from California, who spoke at the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast, said she felt a mixture of emotions walking across the bridge.
The annual celebration drew tens of thousands of people in 2015, when then-President Barack Obama spoke near the base of the bridge as former President George W. Bush listened.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 16, 2018 12:05 a.m.
States join to promote civil rights tourism
- February 25, 2017 8:33 p.m.
Gathering brings fond memories of Rev. James W. Webb II, longtime civil-rights activist
- February 26, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Gathering brings fond memories of Rev. James W. Webb II, longtime civil-rights activist
- March 26, 2017 midnight
Nine Youngstown high school students to participate in Sojourn to the Past trip
- December 10, 2017 midnight
Aided by scandal, Dems fighting math and history in Alabama
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.