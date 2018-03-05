Agenda Tuesday

Jackson-Milton school board, 6:30 p.m., special meeting, high school building, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

McDonald Village Council, 1:15 p.m., service committee, municipal building, 451 Ohio Ave.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., safety, finance and park and buildings committees, Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Niles Civil Service Commission, 4:05 p.m., conference room A, city building, 34 W. State St.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., caucus, followed by 7:30 p.m. meeting, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 4:30 p.m., addiction and mental health program committee, conference room, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

