Activists try again to get anti-fracking initiative on ballot

YOUNGSTOWN — A citizens committee is trying yet again to get an initiative on the ballot to ban fracking in Youngstown.

The Youngstown Community Bill of Rights Committee submitted petitions with about 2,000 signatures on them. The petitions need 1,216 to be valid. The Mahoning County Board of Elections says it determined 1,465 signatures are valid.

But getting the proposal on the May 8 ballot will likely be a challenge.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in October 2017 to uphold the county board of elections’ decision to not permit the measure on the November 2017 ballot.

“We’re taking a look at it, but it appears to have problems,” said Mark Munroe, elections board director. “We’re waiting for the [county] prosecutor’s opinion.”

