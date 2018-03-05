UPDATE | Suspect in Saturday shooting turns himself in

YOUNGSTOWN — The suspect in a Saturday murder on the West Side has turned himself in.

Mark Winlock, 18, turned himself into city police today, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals office said. Winlock made arrangements to turn himself in with city police, the spokesman said.

Winlock, 18, of Austintown, is accused in the fatal shooting of Brandon Wareham, 18, also of Austintown, Saturday afternoon in a driveway on Rhoda Avenue.

Wareham’s death is the first homicide of the year.