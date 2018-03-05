Traffic speed cameras go live this week in Howland

Staff report

HOWLAND

After a month of warnings mailed to speeders in Howland Township, the police department’s new traffic cameras will go online this week with fines.

Starting Tuesday, citations will cost $150 in school zones and work zones and $100 in other areas.

The cameras will work like those in several other area departments – officers will staff laser guns, and the equipment will record photographs of the alleged speeder. The data will be sent to Blue Line Solutions of Tennessee, the provider of the cameras, and Blue Line will mail citations, after they are reviewed by Howland police.

The citations will be civil penalties, meaning no criminal offense is associated with it, no points are added to drivers’ records, and insurance companies won’t be notified, police Chief Nick Roberts said.

Under Ohio law, driver’s must be at least 9 mph over the speed limit to get a citation with the traffic cameras and 6 mph in school zones, Roberts said.

