Statewide gun-rights rally set Saturday in Columbus
Staff report
COLUMBUS
The Ohio Gun Owners organization and Ohio Carry are cosponsoring a rally for gun rights at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Ohio Statehouse grounds, said Christopher Dorr, director of Ohio Gun Owners.
Dorr said there is ample parking under the Statehouse and open-air parking for large vehicles in adjoining lots which usually cost $5 per vehicle.
The purpose of the rally is to rebut people who support the anti-gun movement.
“It’s time for gun owners to unite. This is our opportunity to come together and make sure the politicians know that gun owners are awake, we’re paying close attention, and we won’t let any gun-control pass through our legislature without a fight,” Dorr said.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 5, 2018 midnight
Pro-gun rally set
- March 4, 2017 2:54 p.m.
Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rallies around US
- February 25, 2018 midnight
Unions fight legal battle over fees at Ohio Statehouse rally
- February 25, 2018 midnight
Ohio Statehouse to host Ohio's 215th birthday party
- May 9, 2017 2:51 p.m.
Supporters of largest Ohio online school rally at Statehouse
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.