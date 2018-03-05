Statewide gun-rights rally set Saturday in Columbus

Staff report

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Gun Owners organization and Ohio Carry are cosponsoring a rally for gun rights at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Ohio Statehouse grounds, said Christopher Dorr, director of Ohio Gun Owners.

Dorr said there is ample parking under the Statehouse and open-air parking for large vehicles in adjoining lots which usually cost $5 per vehicle.

The purpose of the rally is to rebut people who support the anti-gun movement.

“It’s time for gun owners to unite. This is our opportunity to come together and make sure the politicians know that gun owners are awake, we’re paying close attention, and we won’t let any gun-control pass through our legislature without a fight,” Dorr said.