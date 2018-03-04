New Manhattan attraction offers espionage history

By DEEPTI HAJELA

Associated Press

NEW YORK

Hello, recruit. Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy you could be.

That’s the order of the day at SPYSCAPE, a new attractionthat opened recently in Manhattan, where visitors can get a glimpse of spying’s past and present, from the code-breaking machines of World War II to the most famous names in espionage and their deeds of derring-do or in some cases, dastardly deception.

Visitors can also take a series of tests that gauge everything from their powers of observation to their willingness to take risks, to see what spy role they’d be suited for.

“People are going to come here and find out spies are actually like we are,” said Shelby Prichard, chief of staff at SPYSCAPE. “They’re probably the closest thing you can get to superheroes in the real world but they’re people. With training, with tools, definitely intelligence, but I think at the end of the day we’ll all discover we each have our own kinds of spy skills and aptitudes.”

The exhibition space is divided into different galleries. They focus on specific areas – encryption, deception, hacking, cyberwarfare, intelligence, surveillance and special ops.

In each of the galleries, visitors can see artifacts related to that area, such as an actual Enigma machine used by the Germans to encrypt messages during World War II, or masks worn by members of the global hacking group Anonymous with some signed with the code name of the person who wore it.