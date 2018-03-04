Boardman man pleads to robbery charges

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman man pleaded guilty to robbery charges related to a March 2017 incident in which he held another man at gunpoint.

Joseph Zaku, 20, of Argyle Avenue, had a trial date Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on two counts each of aggravated robbery and robbery.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery last week. He could face up to 11 years in prison.

The prosecution will not make a recommendation at Zaku’s sentencing, which will take place at a later date in the courtroom of Judge Maureen A. Sweeney.

The charges arose from an incident reported March 29 by the mother of the victim, according to a police report.

Zaku pulled a gun on a male victim who was “smoking weed" at Zaku’s house March 25, and made him remove everything from his pockets. Zaku said he would kill the victim if he contacted police, according to the report.

The victim reported the incident after Zaku robbed him of his cellphone and assaulted him three days later.

He was advised by Youngstown police to report the first incident, he told township police.